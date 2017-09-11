Syrians in Desperate Need of Over 1,000 Metric Tons of Food - Russian MoD

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has sent a letter to UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura, saying that Syrians, including tens of thousands of civilians who currently reside in the refugee camps in al-Tanf and Akerbat, are in dire need of food and medication.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Shoigu detailed that people in conflict-afflicted areas need over a thousand metric tons of food and more than 80 tons of medical supplies, according to the statement from the Russian Defense Ministry. The Defense Minister has called for an urgent increase in the volumes of humanitarian aid to Syria.

"A challenging humanitarian situation, according to Sergei Shoigu, is unfolding in the refugee camps in al-Tanf and Akerbat regions, where nearly 60 thousand people are being accommodated," the statement noted on Monday. "Syrians desperately need over 1,000 tons of food alone and over 80 tons of medications."

The defense minister stressed that a few Syrians can return to their homes, but thousands of houses, hospitals, and schools are ruined across the liberated areas of Syria.

The statement added that a list of Syrian regions facing the gravest need for humanitarian aid can be found on the official website of the Russian Defense Ministry. The list is being regularly updated by the Russian Center for Reconciliation in Syria.

Recently Russia addressed the humanitarian crisis in Syria. Shortly after the siege of Deir ez-Zor was lifted, Moscow sent a convoy of 40 trucks with humanitarian aid to the city residents. The convoy delivered food, fuel products, as well as essential medications to the city.

Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said on September 8 that European countries and the international humanitarian organizations were in no rush to offer humanitarian aid to the citizens.

The humanitarian situation in Syria has been deteriorating over the last three years. Daesh militants, who have taken control of large parts of the country, have prevented civilians from getting help from international organizations.