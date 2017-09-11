Russian Armed Forces' Mine Action Center Experts Sent to Deir ez-Zor

The Russian Defense Ministry announced that experts from the International Mine Action Center of the Russian Armed Forces have been sent to Syria's Deir ez-Zor.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Experts from the International Mine Action Center of the Russian Armed Forces have been sent to Syria's Deir ez-Zor, the Russian Defense Ministry's press service said Monday.

© Sputnik/ Mikhail Alaeddin Deir Ez-Zor Residents Celebrate Third Major Victory Within Week

On Saturday, the Russian Defense Ministry pointed out that the Syrian army's break of siege of Deir ez-Zor, supported by the Russian Aerospace Forces, was the biggest victory of Syrian government troops within the last three years.

"Over 40 experts from the leading unit of the International Mine Action Center of the Russian Armed Forces, seven units of special equipment and a group of dog handlers with mine searching dogs have been transferred by military transport aircraft to the Syrian Hmeymim airbase," the press release read.

According to the statement, a total of 175 servicemen and 42 equipment units will be sent to Syria to participate in mine clearing activities.

"First of all the bomb technicians will clear mines on roads leading to social infrastructure of the city, hospitals, schools, residential houses, water and electricity supply objects and historical sights," the statement read further.

Last week, Syrian army made a major advance in Syria's Deir ez-Zor breaking Islamic State terrorist group's (Daesh, banned in Russia) blockade to the west and south of the city and putting an end to the siege of a military airfield to the east of Deir ez-Zor.

The operation to clear the province from terrorists is still underway.