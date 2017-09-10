Moscow, Riyadh Aim to Make Business Travel Easier - Russian FM

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held talks with his Saudi counterpart Adel Jubeir in Jeddah on Sunday, discussing ways to make traveling for the businesspeople of both countries easier.

JEDDAH (Saudi Arabia) (Sputnik) – Russia and Saudi Arabia intend to facilitate the visa regime for businesspeople of the two states, Lavrov said in the follow-up to the talks.

"We have agreed to look into the ways to make the visa regime more comfortable for the representatives of Russian and Saudi business circles," Lavrov said.

Lavrov noted that Moscow and Riyadh were both interested in strengthening political dialogue at all levels.

According to the current visa regulations, the businesspeople of the two states need an invitation from the other side’s company in addition to the basic set of documents.

Russia and Saudi Arabia have different approaches on major issues on the international agenda, including Syria and Iran, however, the two countries tend to cooperate in the energy field. For instance, in October 2016, Moscow and Riyadh signed a memorandum on cooperation in oil and gas fields.