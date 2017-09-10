Moscow, Riyadh Aim to Make Business Travel Easier - Russian FM

JEDDAH (Saudi Arabia) (Sputnik) – Russia and Saudi Arabia intend to facilitate the visa regime for businesspeople of the two states, Lavrov said in the follow-up to the talks.
"We have agreed to look into the ways to make the visa regime more comfortable for the representatives of Russian and Saudi business circles," Lavrov said.
According to the current visa regulations, the businesspeople of the two states need an invitation from the other side’s company in addition to the basic set of documents.
Russia and Saudi Arabia have different approaches on major issues on the international agenda, including Syria and Iran, however, the two countries tend to cooperate in the energy field. For instance, in October 2016, Moscow and Riyadh signed a memorandum on cooperation in oil and gas fields.
All comments
Show new comments (0)