Russia Delivers Humanitarian Assistance to Syria's Deir Ez-Zor

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the statement, the humanitarian operation was carried out in liberated areas of Deir ez-Zor. The Russian military has delivered food products, bottled drinking water, medicaments, mobile generators, and items of first necessity.
"The Russian party jointly with the Aleppo’s authorities have opened a school in the district of al-Furkan. About 500 pupils are supposed to study there," the statement added.
On Tuesday, the Syrian army lifted the three-year-long blockade of Deir ez-Zor. According to Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, efforts of the Syrian government forces were backed by Russian air and cruise missile strikes.
