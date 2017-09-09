Register
16:31 GMT +309 September 2017
Live
    Search
    Amman, Jordan

    Moscow, Amman Have Close Views on Syria Crisis Resolution - Russian Ambassador

    CC0
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 159 0 0

    The Russian Ambassador to Jordan stated that Russia and Jordan have similar views on the issue of Syrian crisis, and work together on settling the conflict using diplomatic means.

    AMMAN (Sputnik) Russia and Jordan have rather close views on the Syrian crisis, and are working together on settling the conflict via peaceful means, as well as on creating a united delegation representing the Syrian opposition, Russian Ambassador to Jordan Boris Bolotin told Sputnik in an interview.

    "As for the Syrian crisis, the positions of the two states are very close, in particular regarding the call for a peaceful settlement and joint work in several fields," Bolotin said.

    The Russian Ambassador stated that countries cooperated on resuming the talks between the recognized government of Syria and the opposition, and made efforts to facilitate the creation of a united delegation of the Syrian opposition.

    According to Boris Bolotin, Moscow and Amman also share the same point of view on the issue of fighting terrorism and radicalism.

    Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu speaks during a joint news conference with German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel in Ankara, Turkey, Monday, June 5, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Burhan Ozbilici
    Turkish FM Thanks Russia for Cooperation in Syrian Conflict Settlement
    Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov starts his three-day visit to Saudi Arabia and Jordan on Saturday. According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the sides will discuss bilateral cooperation, and the resolution of the Syrian crisis in the context of recently established de-escalation zones.

    Jordan holds the status of an observer nation at the Syrian settlement talks in Astana. The next round of the negotiations in the Kazakh capital are scheduled for September 14-15. UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura will participate in the talks.

    Russia has been supporting the forces of Syrian President Bashar Assad in his country's fight against terrorism. Russia, alongside Turkey and Iran, is a guarantor of the Syrian ceasefire regime.

    Syria has been engulfed in a civil war for over six years, with its government troops fighting numerous opposition factions as well as terrorist groups such as Daesh and Jabhat Fatah al Sham, which are both outlawed in Russia. The Syrian government and moderate opposition are engaged in two parallel negotiation processes taking place in Astana and Geneva.

    Related:

    Russian Wooden Houses May Help Solve Syrian Refugee Crisis
    Russian Support to Promote Settling Crisis in Syria - Syrian Opposition Figure
    Erdogan Risks Repeating His 'Syrian Mistakes' While Dealing With Qatar Crisis
    Qatar: Gulf Diplomatic Crisis Won't Impact Syrian Peace Process
    Tags:
    Syrian crisis, delegation, Syrian opposition, Boris Bolotin, Syria, Russia, Jordan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (September 2-8)
    This Week in Pictures (September 2-8)
    Saving Private Jihadi
    Saving Private Jihadi
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok