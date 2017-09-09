Moscow, Amman Have Close Views on Syria Crisis Resolution - Russian Ambassador

The Russian Ambassador to Jordan stated that Russia and Jordan have similar views on the issue of Syrian crisis, and work together on settling the conflict using diplomatic means.

AMMAN (Sputnik) – Russia and Jordan have rather close views on the Syrian crisis, and are working together on settling the conflict via peaceful means, as well as on creating a united delegation representing the Syrian opposition, Russian Ambassador to Jordan Boris Bolotin told Sputnik in an interview.

"As for the Syrian crisis, the positions of the two states are very close, in particular regarding the call for a peaceful settlement and joint work in several fields," Bolotin said.

The Russian Ambassador stated that countries cooperated on resuming the talks between the recognized government of Syria and the opposition, and made efforts to facilitate the creation of a united delegation of the Syrian opposition.

According to Boris Bolotin, Moscow and Amman also share the same point of view on the issue of fighting terrorism and radicalism.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov starts his three-day visit to Saudi Arabia and Jordan on Saturday. According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the sides will discuss bilateral cooperation, and the resolution of the Syrian crisis in the context of recently established de-escalation zones.

Jordan holds the status of an observer nation at the Syrian settlement talks in Astana. The next round of the negotiations in the Kazakh capital are scheduled for September 14-15. UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura will participate in the talks.

Russia has been supporting the forces of Syrian President Bashar Assad in his country's fight against terrorism. Russia, alongside Turkey and Iran, is a guarantor of the Syrian ceasefire regime.

Syria has been engulfed in a civil war for over six years, with its government troops fighting numerous opposition factions as well as terrorist groups such as Daesh and Jabhat Fatah al Sham, which are both outlawed in Russia. The Syrian government and moderate opposition are engaged in two parallel negotiation processes taking place in Astana and Geneva.