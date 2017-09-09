Egypt Expects New Round of Talks on Restoring Flights to Russia - Source

Egypt expects a new round of talks on the resumption of flights to Russia to be held in the next few days, a source in the Egyptian government told Sputnik on Saturday.

CAIRO (Sputnik) — According to the source, the new round of talks on the air traffic issue is "aimed at setting the dates for flights' resumption will take place in the coming days."

The source noted that the renewal of regular flights to Russia is regarded as an issue of high importance, and the Egyptian authorities actively work on settling the problem.

© AP Photo/ Thomas Hartwell Some Aspects of Egypt Flights Security Remain Problematic - Russian Upper House Speaker

Russia and Egypt have been discussing the security at the Egyprian airports for the past few years. Moscow suspended flights to and from Egypt after an Airbus A321 plane en route from Sharm El-Sheikh to St. Petersburg crashed on the Sinai Peninsula as a result of an explosion on board on October 31, 2015. The incident, which was subsequently qualified by Russia as a terrorist act, killed all 224 people aboard. The Daesh terrorist group has claimed the responsibiity for the attack.

Following the crash, Russia suggested that Egypt should increase security measures and sign a joint Egypt-Russia aviation security protocol. Cairo undertook security upgrades in its airports after the tragedy in an effort to comply with Russian demands and resume air traffic. The flights, however, have not been resumed yet.