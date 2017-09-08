Over 1,500 Syrians Return to Maskanah Town in Aleppo Province

A total of 1,620 Syrian people have returned to their homes in the town of Maskanah, located in the east part of Aleppo province, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement Friday.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Some 348 families have returned to the city of Maskanah (Aleppo province) and its suburbs from the refugee camp in the Manbij area, according to the defense ministry.

The ministry said that the cooperation with the provinces’ administration, the Russian Center have conducted humanitarian actions in schools of Aleppo and al-Mahrusah settlement, Hama province.

The statement also stressed that the Russian center for reconciliation of opposing sides continued to cooperate with the Syrian National Reconciliation Committees on returning the Arab country’s refugees to their homes and assisting schools in preparing for a new study year.

© AP Photo/ Hassan Ammar Terrorists in Syria Planting Mines in Towns as They Retreat

According to the statement, 435 first grade pupils were provided with backpacks and stationery.

Syria has been in the state of civil war for six years, with government forces fighting against both Syrian opposition groups who strive to overthrow President Bashar Assad, and numerous extremist and terrorist groups such as Daesh and Jabhat Fatah al Sham, both of which are outlawed in Russia.

The city of Aleppo, which had long been one of the most severe battlefields as government forces struggled against opposition factions and terrorist groups, was completely liberated by Damascus troops in December 2016. Western areas of the Aleppo province are part of one of the de-escalation zones that were established in May during the talks on the Syrian settlement in the Kazakh capital of Astana.