17:49 GMT +308 September 2017
    A view shows damaged buildings in Deir al-Zor, eastern Syria February 19, 2014

    Deir ez-Zor Got No Humanitarian Aid From Western States After Liberation - MoD

    © REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi/File Photo
    European countries and the international humanitarian organizations have not offered any aid to the residents of the Syrian city of Deir ez-Zor after the siege was lifted, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said Friday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Konashenkov said that neither the Syrian authorities nor the Russian center for reconciliation of warring parties have received a "single offer" of humanitarian aid from European countries or international organizations since Deir ez-Zor was liberated.

    "Such passivity and slowness of the European politicians and international humanitarian organizations that publicly promote compassion and mercy to the victims of wars, satisfies only Daesh [Islamic State terror group, banned in Russia] militants," Konashenkov said.

    The spokesman pointed out that Europe is only worried about the humanitarian situation in the Syrian regions controlled by the terrorists. He said that the Western media become "becalmed," and European activists "amnesic," immediately after the settlements are liberated from the militants.

    The Red Cross and the Red Crescent center for humanitarian aid in Deir ez-Zor, Syria.
    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy
    US-Russia Cooperation in Syria to Boost Humanitarian Relief, Unlikely to End War
    According to Konashenkov, the crushing defeat that Daesh suffered from the Syrian government forces backed by the Russian Aerospace Forces "once again highlighted the false commitment of the leading European capitals to provide real aid to the Syrian population."

    Konashenkov added that as of today, thousands of square miles and thousands of settlements were liberated from the terrorists of Daesh and Nusra Front (a terrorist organization banned in Russia).

    The three-year-long blockade of Deir ez-Zor was lifted on Tuesday by the Syrian army. According to Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, efforts of the Syrian government forces were backed by Russian airstrikes and cruise missile strikes.

