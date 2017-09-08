Terrorists in Syria Planting Mines in Towns as They Retreat

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The terrorists in Syria are planting mines as they retreat from settlements in order to hinder the return of civilians, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Friday.
"The scale of destruction left by terrorists is surely terrifying. As they retreat, they plant mines in settlements in order to make it difficult for civilians to return homes," Zakharova said at a briefing.
Russia has been supporting the forces of Syrian President Bashar Assad in their fight against terrorism. Russia, alongside Turkey and Iran, is a guarantor of the Syrian ceasefire regime.
All comments
Show new comments (0)