Terrorists in Syria Planting Mines in Towns as They Retreat

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The terrorists in Syria are planting mines as they retreat from settlements in order to hinder the return of civilians, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Friday.

"The scale of destruction left by terrorists is surely terrifying. As they retreat, they plant mines in settlements in order to make it difficult for civilians to return homes," Zakharova said at a briefing.

The civil war between the Syrian government forces and various opposition and terror groups has been raging in the country since 2011. According to the UN data, over 220,000 people have been killed since the beginning of the conflict.

Russia has been supporting the forces of Syrian President Bashar Assad in their fight against terrorism. Russia, alongside Turkey and Iran, is a guarantor of the Syrian ceasefire regime.