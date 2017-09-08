Egypt Blocks Human Rights Watch Website After Damning Report

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Egypt’s government blocked access to the Human Rights Watch website on Thursday after the watchdog released a scathing report on systematic torture of detainees by national security forces.
"Rather than address the routine abuses in Egypt, the authorities have blocked access to a report that documents what many Egyptians and others living there already know," the HRW said in a statement.
The report said the Egyptian Interior Ministry used arbitrary arrests, torture and enforced disappearances to prepare fabricated cases against suspected dissidents. The watchdog said independent news website had been routinely blocked, with their current number standing at 424.
