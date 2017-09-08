Egypt Blocks Human Rights Watch Website After Damning Report

Human Rights Watch said Egypt’s government blocked access to their website after the watchdog released a scathing report.

"Rather than address the routine abuses in Egypt, the authorities have blocked access to a report that documents what many Egyptians and others living there already know," the HRW said in a statement.

Tuesday’s report, entitled "We Do Unreasonable Things Here," exposed Egypt’s "assembly line of torture" under President Abdel Fattah Sisi, who has been running the country since the 2013 overthrow of his Islamist predecessor.

The report said the Egyptian Interior Ministry used arbitrary arrests, torture and enforced disappearances to prepare fabricated cases against suspected dissidents. The watchdog said independent news website had been routinely blocked, with their current number standing at 424.