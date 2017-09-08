Egyptian Lawmaker Proposes to Temporarily Lift Entry Visas for Russian Tourists

A member of the Egyptian parliamentary tourism and civil aviation committee suggests a temporary abolition of visas for Russian tourists.

CAIRO (Sputnik) — The Development of Egypt's tourism industry requires decisive steps, such as a temporary abolition of visas for Russian tourists, a member of the Egyptian parliamentary tourism and civil aviation committee said on Thursday.

"Measures to support tourism in Egypt are necessary. We could abolish visas for Russian tourists for some period in order to attract them to Egypt and thus contribute to development of the Egyptian economy," Mohamed Massoud told the Egyptian Al Ghad news portal.

The cost of a visiting visa for Russian citizens is $25.

© REUTERS/ Amr Abdallah Dalsh Egypt Ready to Sign Aviation Security Protocol With Russia

Russia suspended flights to and from Egypt after an Airbus A321 plane flying to St. Petersburg crashed on the Sinai Peninsula soon after taking off from Sharm El-Sheikh on October 31, 2015, killing all 224 people aboard. Russia subsequently qualified the incident as a terrorist act.

Following the crash, Russia suggested that Egypt should increase security measures and sign a joint Egypt-Russia aviation security protocol. Cairo undertook security upgrades in its airports after the tragedy in an effort to comply with Russian demands and resume air traffic. The flights, however, have not been resumed yet.

On Wednesday, Russian Transport Minister Maxim Sokolov said that there were prerequisites to resume flights as early as this year and the question was being considered at the highest level.