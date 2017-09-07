Russian, Libyan Diplomats Discuss Intra-Libyan Settlement

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister held talks with the foreign minister of the Tobruk-based Libyan interim government and discussed recent developments in the region.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov held talks with Mohammed Dairi, the foreign minister of the Tobruk-based Libyan interim government, and discussed recent developments in the region and perspectives for intra-Libyan settlement, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Thursday.

"The focus of attention during the talks was on developments in Libya and perspectives for intra-Libyan settlement, including in the light of the meeting between Presidential Council Chairman, Government of National Accord Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj and Libyan National Army Commander Khalifa Haftar, held near Paris on July 25," the ministry said.

According to the ministry, Bogdanov stressed the importance of establishing "stable and inclusive national dialogue" in order to end the ongoing crisis in Libya.

"Moscow has reaffirmed its readiness to contribute to enhancing political process through contacts with representatives of different political forces in Libya," the statement read.

The ministry added that the sides had discussed some practical aspects in Russia-Libya relations, including "maintaining regular political dialogue on all the issues of mutual interest."

Libya has been in a state of civil war since its longtime leader Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown in 2011. The UN-backed Government of National Accord operates in the country's west and is headquartered in Tripoli. The eastern part of the country is governed by its parliament, with is headquartered in the city of Tobruk. The parliament is backed by the Libyan National Army headed by Haftar.

On July 25, Sarraj and Haftar agreed on a ceasefire in the embattled country and a roadmap out of the country's crisis at the talks in Paris hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron. Same day, Macron said that presidential and parliamentary elections might take place in Libya in spring 2018.