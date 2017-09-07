Deir ez-Zor Blockade Lifting Praised as 'Turning Point' in War on Daesh - Source

GENEVA (Sputnik) – The International Syria Support Group task forces believe that the lifting of the Deir ez-Zor blockade has become a strategic turning point in the war against Daesh terrorist group (ISIS, banned in Russia), and creates the conditions for stabilization of the situation in the country, a diplomatic source told Sputnik.
“The ISSG task forces believe that de-blocking of Deir ez-Zor is a strategic turning point in the war against Daesh and creates the conditions for drastic stabilization of the situation in Syria,” the source said.
The Russian military called the Deir ez-Zor victory the most important achievement of the Syrian army during the 6-year war.
The International Syria Support Group (ISSG) has been created following Vienna peace talks. It comprises 20 states and international organizations, namely China, Egypt, France, Germany, Iran, Iraq, Italy, Jordan, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, the UAE, the UK, the US, the Arab League, the EU, and the UN.
