Deir ez-Zor Blockade Lifting Praised as 'Turning Point' in War on Daesh - Source

The Deir ez-Zor victory of the Syrian army has been praised as a "strategic turning point" in the fight against Daesh terrorists.

GENEVA (Sputnik) – The International Syria Support Group task forces believe that the lifting of the Deir ez-Zor blockade has become a strategic turning point in the war against Daesh terrorist group (ISIS, banned in Russia), and creates the conditions for stabilization of the situation in the country, a diplomatic source told Sputnik.

“The ISSG task forces believe that de-blocking of Deir ez-Zor is a strategic turning point in the war against Daesh and creates the conditions for drastic stabilization of the situation in Syria,” the source said.

The Syrian government forces assisted by Russia managed to finally break the three-year Daesh siege of the city of Deir ez-Zor on Tuesday , with food and ammunition only being delivered to the city by air, while helicopters from the city of Qamishli had been evacuating the wounded and delivering essential supplies to the city's population.

The Russian military called the Deir ez-Zor victory the most important achievement of the Syrian army during the 6-year war.

The International Syria Support Group (ISSG) has been created following Vienna peace talks. It comprises 20 states and international organizations, namely China, Egypt, France, Germany, Iran, Iraq, Italy, Jordan, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, the UAE, the UK, the US, the Arab League, the EU, and the UN.