Iran's Supreme Leader Pardons Over 1,100 Convicts on Muslim Holidays

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei pardoned or commuted sentences of a total of 1166 convicts on the occasion of Muslim religious holidays, a statement published on the Ayatollah’s official website said on Thursday.

According to the statement, the pardon was granted following a request from head of the country’s judiciary Sadeq Amoli Larijani and on the occasion of Muslim festivals of Eid al-Adha (the Feast of Sacrifice) and Eid al-Ghadir, celebrated by the Shia Muslims.

The pardon does not apply to the convicts sentenced for taking up arms against the country, drug trafficking, rape, armed robbery, arms smuggling, abduction, bribery and embezzlement, the local Tasnim News Agency reported.

The Feast of Sacrifice, or Kurban Bayrami, is one of the main Muslim holidays and marks the end of the hajj pilgrimage to Mecca.