17:34 GMT +307 September 2017
    A still image taken from a video released on the internet by Islamic State-affiliated Amaq News Agency, on April 18, 2017, purports to show the aftermath, said to be in al-Bukamal town, in Deir al-Zor province, after air strikes thought to have been directed by planes from a U.S.-led military coalition, Syria

    Daesh Shells Deir ez-Zor Days After City's Siege Lifted - Reports

    Middle East
    Just two days after the three-year siege of Deir ez-Zor was lifted by the Syrian army supported by the Russian aviation, Daesh terrorists (ISIS, banned in Russia) attacked the city's district.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — At least seven civilians have been killed and 29 more have been injured in Daesh terrorists' shelling in the Syrian city of Deir ez-Zor, state-run SANA news agency reported on Thursday.

    According to SANA, terrorists shelled the Harabish district of the city with rockets and mortar round.

    The Syrian army servicemen, broke the three-year siege of Deir ez-Zor, in the area of the 137th mechanized brigade in Syria
    Russian MoD Says Deir ez-Zor is Syrian Army's Most Important Victory 'Dealing a Blow to Daesh'
    Daesh's attack comes several days after the Syrian government forces assisted by Russia managed to finally break the three-year Daesh siege of the city of Deir ez-Zor, with food and ammunition only being delivered to the city by air, while helicopters from the city of Qamishli had been evacuating the wounded and delivering essential supplies to the city's population.

    The Russian military called the Deir ez-Zor victory the most important achievement of the Syrian army during the 6-year war.

