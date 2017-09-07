Syrian Combat Engineers Completely Demine Deir ez-Zor Supply Route - Source

Syrian combat engineers have demined the supply route in the west of Deir ez-Zor, a source in the city's defense forces told Sputnik on Thursday.

The three-year-long Daesh blockade of Deir ez-Zor has recently been lifted thanks to an operation by the Syrian Army backed by Russian forces.

"The road has been secured. Combat engineers demined a part of the road at the entry to the city," the source said.

Dozens of mines and other explosives were destroyed by means of special equipment, which widened the road.

Earlier in the day, a convoy with humanitarian aid arrived at the city for the first time after the blockade.

Since July 2014, Deir ez-Zor had been under siege by Daesh. Government forces controlled parts of the city, and both them and civilians were supplied with food and ammunition only by air.