Register
08:28 GMT +307 September 2017
Live
    Search
    The Syrian army servicemen, broke the three-year siege of Deir ez-Zor, in the area of the 137th mechanized brigade in Syria

    Terrorists Face Crushing Defeat in Eastern, Central Syria

    © Photo: Press Service of the President of Syria
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    129410

    Chief of the Main Operational Directorate of the Russian General Staff Col. Gen. Sergey Rudskoy reported that in past two weeks Syrian forces have inflicted a crushing defeat on Daesh terrorists in the eastern and central parts of the country.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — In past two weeks Syrian forces have inflicted a crushing defeat on the Islamic State terrorist group (also known as IS, ISIL or Daesh) in the eastern and central parts of the country, winning the battle near Deir ez-Zor, which has exceeded in its significance and scale all previous victories, chief of the Main Operational Directorate of the Russian General Staff Col. Gen. Sergey Rudskoy said Wednesday.

    Syrian army troops (File)
    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy
    Syrian Army Kicks Out Daesh Terrorists From Nine Settlements in Hama Province
    STRATEGIC BREAKTHROUGH

    Deir ez-Zor, the biggest city in the east of Syria near the Euphrates river, and a military airport located 1,2 miles away from the city, have been under the terrorists' siege for over three years. Just a few months ago, Daesh militants managed to disrupt communications between army soldiers in the city and the airbase. Food and ammunition have been supplied to the city only by air, while helicopters from the city of Qamishli have been evacuating those wounded and delivering essential supplies to the city's population.

    On Tuesday, Syrian media reported that a unit of government troops and allied forces broke the Daesh siege from the southwest direction and met with the defenders of Deir ez-Zor.

    Damascus' efforts were supported by Moscow. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the Russian Aerospace Forces and Navy contributed to the Syrian troops' success. In a statement, the ministry said the Russian strikes destroyed a number of fortified positions with an underground tunnels network, artillery encampments and ammunition depots.

    According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu informed Russian President Vladimir Putin on the Syrian army's successful operation to lift the three-years-long blockade of Deir ez-Zor.

    "President Putin sent a telegram to the President of the Syrian Arab Republic Assad, in which he highly praised this strategic victory and congratulated the Syrian president on this important step towards the liberation of the territory of Syria from terrorism," Peskov said.

    Syrian army soldiers. File photo
    © Sputnik/ Michael Alaeddin
    Syrian Army Backed by Russian Air Forces Liberates Last Major Area of Terrorist Resistance in Central Syria
    TERRORISTS INTO CLUTCHES

    "Over the past two weeks, the Syrian government troops, with the support of the Russian Aerospace Forces, have made serious progress and inflicted a crushing defeat on ISIL groups in the east and central part of Syria," Rudskoy, said.

    He noted that the Syrian Armed Forces cleared nearly 3,000 square miles of territory from terrorists, with militants dislodged from 59 settlements.

    "We have won a battle against terrorist groups in the area of ​​the city of Deir ez-Zor, exceeding in its significance and scale all previous victories. The Syrian people have been waiting for this more than three years," Rudskoy said.

    Russian Armed Forces' group commander in Syria Col. Gen. Sergei Surovikin said that in the course of the offensive of Gen. Suhel's detachments and the defenders of Deir ez-Zor, under the command of Gen. Zahralddeen from within the encirclement, the militants' defense had been breached in a three-kilometer (1.9 miles) wide area. He added that at night, the corridor had been widened twofold.

    A source told Sputnik that the Syrian army and allies broke the IS siege from the southwest, meeting with the defenders near the barracks of 137th Syrian army mechanized brigade on the western outskirts of the city.

    Surovikin also noted that the average speed the Syrian army's offensive in Deir ez-Zor area reached 15-20 kilometers (9-12 miles) per day, adding that "the main forces of IS militants, relocated from Mosul, Raqqa and other regions, have been caught in a vise, the operation to liquidate the last of the terrorist stronghold in Syria is close to completion."

    He added that the pro-government forces were advancing on the city from the south along the Euphrates River.

    VIOLENT CLASHES

    Surovikin noted that the militants used about 50 vehicles with explosives during the clashes in Syria's Deir ez-Zor area, and 28 of them were destroyed by government troops.

    According to the commander, despite the violent clashes, all the counterattacks carried out by the militants had been repelled.

    "As a result of massive aviation and artillery support, the IS terrorists faced significant losses," Surovikin stressed.

    According to the data of the Russian Defense Ministry released on Wednesday, during the liberation of Deir ez-Zor Syrian government forces captured a large fortified position held by Daesh terrorists and found evidence that its defenders originated from Russia and other ex-Soviet republics.

    The statement said that 12 armored vehicles, including four tanks, six artillery and mortar firing positions, a command post and a communication center, as well as three ammo depots were destroyed, and more than 200 terrorists were killed during the Deir ez-Zor operation.

    Syrian army troops (File)
    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy
    Syrian Army Kicks Out Daesh Terrorists From Nine Settlements in Hama Province
    It was noted that the terrorists had been preparing for a long-term siege, having constructed underground dwellings and an ammunition storage and prepared significant food and medication stocks.

    RUSSIAN HUMANTITARIAN AID

    According to the Russian Defense Ministry's statement, the Russian center for reconciliation in Syria is urgently shipping food products and essentials to the residents of Deir ez-Zor, who have been under the siege for three years.

    It was noted that Daesh militants had destroyed almost the entire infrastructure of the city. All electric substations and water facilities have been blown up, while hospitals, schools and public service facilities have been destroyed. The water supply system is not functioning, all factories, residential houses, industrial and administrative facilities are shut down. The militants have mined city squares, schools and kindergartens during the retreat.

    Russia's center for reconciliation has sent humanitarian aid, which included water treatment plants, portable diesel generators, bottled drinking water, food products and medication. The medics will soon arrive to the city to provide necessary medical assistance to local residents.

    At the moment, the center for reconciliation is assessing the volume of necessary humanitarian assistance, as well as the condition of sensitive facilities in the city. Furthermore, the Russian troops have provided additional equipment to the Syrian military engineering units for detecting explosives and mine-clearing.

    Related:

    Syrian Army Liberates Last Major Terrorists' Resistance Area in Central Syria
    Syrian Army Kicks Out Daesh Terrorists From Nine Settlements in Hama Province
    Several States Halted Financing Terrorists After Syrian Army's Victories - Assad
    Russian Forces Destroy Over 1,000 Terrorists' Targets in Syria in Week
    Terrorist Rocket Attacks in Syria's Aleppo Region Kill Two Girls
    Tags:
    liberation, Daesh, Deir Ez-Zor, Syria, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Feathered Frenzy: Winners of the 2017 Bird Photographer of the Year Contest
    Feathered Frenzy: Winners of the 2017 Bird Photographer of the Year Contest
    Kovalev Newsweek Cartoon
    Did Putin Poison Our Water, Burn Our Crops, and Deliver a Plague on Our Houses?
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok