20:20 GMT +306 September 2017
    Attacking ISIS positions near Deir ez-Zor

    Syrian Opposition Thanks Russia for 'Gift of Peace' as Deir Ez-Zor Siege Lifted

    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy
    Middle East
    0 54190

    Syrian opposition representatives commented on the Syrian army's lifting of the three-year siege of Deir ez-Zor by Daesh (ISIS, banned in Russia) terrorists.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Representatives of the Syrian opposition, in comments to Sputnik, thanked Russia for its vital contribution to the Syrian army's recent military operation, which resulted in the Deir ez-Zor blockade being lifted in eastern Syria, calling it Moscow's "gift of peace" and an important victory in the ongoing civil war.

    "I cannot stress enough how important is that victory. First and foremost, it is important for the Syrians, who are getting back their lands. Without Russia we couldn't do that. Hand in hand we are fighting the terrorism in the region. This is a beginning of a new life and we want to thank Russia for this gift of peace," Mais Krydee from Syria's Hmeymim internal opposition group told Sputnik.

    Syrian army fighters stand guard in the Qara area, in Syria's Qalamoun region (File)
    © AFP 2017/ LOUAI BESHARA
    Syrian Army 'Will Now Have No Problem' Liberating Deir Ez-Zor From Terrorists
    The official added that the recent developments near Deir ez-Zor were "an important step toward defeating Daesh" both in Syria and in the Middle East.

    Tarek Ahmad, a Syrian Social Nationalist Party (SSNP) member, also appreciated the role of the Russian forces, as well as Iran and Hezbollah in the operation to liberate Deir ez-Zor.

    "This is one of the most important stages in Syria's liberation. It is very important because being the biggest city on the east of Syria, Deir ez-Zor, which is on the border with Iraq, could be very useful for the prosperity of Syria serving as a bridge between Syria and Iraq, Iran, China, Russia and other countries of the so-called 'Silk Road,’" Ahmad, whose party is in the Damascus platform of Syrian opposition, said.

    The Syrian army servicemen, broke the three-year siege of Deir ez-Zor, in the area of the 137th mechanized brigade in Syria
    © Photo: Press Service of the President of Syria
    Governor Reveals Next Goal of Syrian Army After Deir ez-Zor Siege Lifting
    According to the SSNP member, this victory is also very important in terms of geo-strategical goals to ensure the Syrian government’s control not only over what is sometimes called "useful Syria," comprising Damascus, Homs, the coastal Mediterranean region and Aleppo, but also over the outlying regions of the country.

    Syria's peripheral areas were often a subject of interest of the regional and local actors, who sought to make them independent from "useful Syria," Tarek stated.

    "The liberation is very important from the geo-strategical point of view. Many countries, which interfered into the Syrian affairs, were hoping to [leave only] "the useful Syria" [under government control], which means the disintegration of the existing state," he said.

    His words was echoed by a representative of the Moscow platform of the Syrian opposition.

    "What happened in Deir er-Zor is an important victory for all Syrians, and it has been actively contributed by our Russian friends," Mohannad Dlykan told Sputnik.

    A Syrian army soldier makes his way in a tunnel reportedly previously used by rebel fighters in Jobar, a mostly rebel-held area on the eastern outskirts of Damascus on June 2, 2014
    © AFP 2017/ JOSEPH EID
    Russian MoD on Deir ez-Zor Victory: Daesh Strongholds, Underground Tunnels Destroyed
    The opposition member also expressed hope that the successful operation near the Syrian city would contribute to and accelerate the process of political settlement to the conflict.

    The Russian Defense Ministry called the Deir ez-Zor victory the most important achievement of the Syrian army during the 6-year war earlier in the day.

    On Tuesday, the Syrian army assisted by Russia managed to finally break the three-year Daesh siege of the city of Deir ez-Zor, with food and ammunition only being delivered to the city by air, while helicopters from the city of Qamishli had been evacuating the wounded and delivering essential supplies to the city's population.

    When commenting on the successful operation on Tuesday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Russian strikes on Daesh terrorist group's positions, including today's frigate's strikes with cruise missiles from the Mediterranean, allowed the Syrian Armed Forces to break the 3-year siege of Deir ez-Zor. The Russian strikes conducted simultaneously by aviation and a warship destroyed Daesh fortified areas, undergound tunnels, artillery positions and ammunition depots near Deir ez-Zor.

    Syrian opposition, siege, Daesh, Deir Ez-Zor, Syria
