Iran’s Press TV Journalists Attacked by Daesh in Syria

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Journalists from the Iranian Press TV broadcaster near the city of Deir ez-Zor in Syria were attacked by Daesh (banned in Russia), the media reported on Wednesday, citing anonymous sources. The attack took place in the town of Kobajjep some 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) to the southeast of Deir ez-Zor, the broadcaster shared.

According to the broadcaster, the reporters were covering the Syrian army operation to liberate the city from Daesh when they came under attack by members of the terrorist group. Three soldiers of the Syrian army were wounded, and the reporters' Satellite News Gathering (SNG) truck was burned, the media added.

On Tuesday, the Syrian army lifted the three-year-long siege of Deir ez-Zor. According to Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu, efforts of the Syrian government forces were backed by Russian air and cruise missile strikes.