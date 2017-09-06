UN Notes Reduction in Hostilities in Syria After Putin-Trump Ceasefire Deal

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The hostilities have significantly decreased in Syrian regions of Daraa, Quneitra and as Suwayda, the United Nations Independent International Commission of Inquiry said in a report on Syria released Wednsday.
"On 7 July, a ceasefire agreement was brokered between the Russian Federation and the United States of America covering the southern provinces of Dar’a, Qunaytirah and Suwayda’. The agreement is aimed at securing humanitarian access and includes a monitoring centre to record ceasefire breaches. Hostilities have already markedly decreased in these three governorates since the agreement took effect," the report reads.
"Once the de-escalation is over, Astana’s [format] role will be almost over, and therefore we are not far from that. Look at how many areas have been de-escalated, and I must say, quite successfully," de Mistura told a briefing.
Putin and Trump reached a deal on controlling the implementation of the truce in Syria's south which is also backed by Jordan during their first meeting at the G20 summit in Germany last summer. Trump praised the deal as it had "saved many lives."
At the same time, Russia, Turkey and Iran worked out an agreement between the Syrian government and the opposition on the creation of safe zones in Syria's regions free of hostilities except the fight against terrorist groups.
