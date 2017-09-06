Operation Against Daesh, al-Nusra Front to Continue Until Their Destruction

The ongoing operation against Daesh and al-Nusra Front in Syria will continue until the terrorists are completely eliminated, the Russian General Staff said on Wednesday.

"The operation to destroy Daesh and al-Nusra Front terrorists in Syria will continue as long as it takes to eliminate them completely," Main Operational Directorate of the Russian General Staff chief Col. Gen. Sergey Rudskoy said. DETAILS TO FOLLOW