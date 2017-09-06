Syrian Army, Russian Warplanes Deal Blow to Daesh in Syria's East, Center - MoD

The Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday that the Syrian army assisted by Russian military aviation has dealt a blow to Daesh terrorist group (ISIS, banned in Russia) in the center and east of the war-torn country.

The Syrian government forces have "dealt a blow" to Daesh terrorists in Syria's center and east with the victory in Deir ez-Zor being the most important success of the army assisted by Russian warplanes, the Russian Defense Ministry said, commenting on military operations in Syria over the past two weeks.

"Over the past two weeks, the Syrian government troops with the support of the Russian Aerospace Forces have achieved important advances and dealt a decisive blow to Daesh terrorists in Syria's east and center," the chief of the Main Operational Directorate of the Russian General Staff, Col. Gen. Sergei Rudskoy, said.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW