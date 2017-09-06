Moscow, Baghdad Discussing Moving Russian Embassy to Safer Place - Reports

Moscow is reportedly discussing with Iraqi authorities on the possibility to move the Russian embassy.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Moscow is holding negotiations with Iraqi authorities on the possibility to move the Russian embassy, which currently occupies an old building in Baghdad, to a safer area of the Iraqi capital city, local media reported, citing a Russian diplomatic source.

"The negotiations to provide Russia with a new site for the embassy in Baghdad are underway. In general, the Iraqis are ready to provide it, but we have doubts about the safety of the territory. We are now assessing the propriety of accepting the site that the Iraqi authorities are ready to provide since everything depends on the safety and the terms of construction," the source told the Izvestiya newspaper.

The source added that since it was extremely dangerous to stay in the current building of the embassy, only men without their families were sent to work there.

The Russian embassy in Baghdad is currently located in the city's Mansour district.