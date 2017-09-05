Register
23:08 GMT +305 September 2017
Live
    Search
    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with his wife, Sara

    Fraud Indictment Likely for Israeli Prime Minister’s Wife, May Implicate Husband

    © AP Photo/ Gali Tibbon
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    221120

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's wife, Sara, is expected to be indicted on charges of fraud, receiving goods under false pretenses and breach of trust for using $111,851 worth of public funds to throw fancy personal dinner parties and hire private chefs.

    According to the couple's former housekeeper, Meni Naftali, who filed a lawsuit against Sara, the prime minister's wife threw lavish parties, for which she often ordered more food than was needed, all at the expense of the Prime Minister's Residence.

    The Netanyahus in turn are accusing Naftali of stealing food from their home. However, according to a senior police official, "this phenomenon [the high expenses] began before Naftali came to work and the residence and continued after he was fired," Haaretz reported.

    The Times of Israel reports that Netanyahu hired an electrician for her husband's right-wing Likud party's committee, which is illegal, according to the Prime Minister's legal office.

    Netanyahu is also being investigated for using public funds to buy personal items such as furniture for their family home in Caesarea, a town on Israel's Mediterranean coast.

    Sara Netanyahu has denied all the charges against her. During a Likud rally just a month ago, the prime minister sarcastically commented on the allegations, saying, "They're dealing with the most important things in the world. The procedure for replacing a light bulb; trays of food; the cup of tea that was served to her father, a righteous man, on his deathbed."

    The criminal charges the prime minister's third wife is expected to face in just a couple of weeks will likely implicate the Israeli prime minister as well, especially since he has also been associated with several other fraud, bribery and corruption cases, Haaretz reported.

    There are several cases implicating Benjamin Netanyahu and people in his inner circle. 

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem
    © REUTERS/ RONEN ZVULUN
    Netanyahu Lashes Out at UN Allegedly Allowing 'Hate Speech' Toward Israel

    The prime minister is being charged with illegally accepting gifts including cigars and champagne from wealthy clients. He is also being charged with illicitly making a deal with the publisher of an Israeli Paper, the Yedioth Ahronoth, to receive favorable coverage in exchange for sabotaging the commercial activity of the paper's competitor: Israel Hayom.

    But perhaps the most shocking allegations concern Netanyahu's chief of staff, David Sharan, who is being charged with corruption in the purchase of submarines from ThyssenKrupp. Netanyahu's middleman is being charged with fraud, breach of trust, conspiracy and accepting bribes in the purchase of $2 billion worth of submarines and naval patrol craft.

    Related:

    Israel Warns UN Forces in Lebanon of Hezbollah Agent in Lebanese Army
    Moscow Grateful to Israel for Non-Participation in Anti-Russian Sanctions
    Syria De-Escalation Zone Creation Sticks to Israel's Security Interests - Lavrov
    Israel’s High Court Rules Against Same-Sex Marriage
    India Scraps Purchase of Light Machine Guns from Israel
    Tags:
    fraud, indictment, scandal, Sara Netanyahu, Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Race Queens: Gorgeous Grid Girls Who Grace Car Racing Events
    Race Queens: Gorgeous Grid Girls Who Grace Car Racing Events
    Hard Dialogue
    Hard Dialogue
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok