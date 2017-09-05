Fraud Indictment Likely for Israeli Prime Minister’s Wife, May Implicate Husband

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's wife, Sara, is expected to be indicted on charges of fraud, receiving goods under false pretenses and breach of trust for using $111,851 worth of public funds to throw fancy personal dinner parties and hire private chefs.

According to the couple's former housekeeper, Meni Naftali, who filed a lawsuit against Sara, the prime minister's wife threw lavish parties, for which she often ordered more food than was needed, all at the expense of the Prime Minister's Residence.

The Netanyahus in turn are accusing Naftali of stealing food from their home. However, according to a senior police official, "this phenomenon [the high expenses] began before Naftali came to work and the residence and continued after he was fired," Haaretz reported.

The Times of Israel reports that Netanyahu hired an electrician for her husband's right-wing Likud party's committee, which is illegal, according to the Prime Minister's legal office.

Netanyahu is also being investigated for using public funds to buy personal items such as furniture for their family home in Caesarea, a town on Israel's Mediterranean coast.

Sara Netanyahu has denied all the charges against her. During a Likud rally just a month ago, the prime minister sarcastically commented on the allegations, saying, "They're dealing with the most important things in the world. The procedure for replacing a light bulb; trays of food; the cup of tea that was served to her father, a righteous man, on his deathbed."

The criminal charges the prime minister's third wife is expected to face in just a couple of weeks will likely implicate the Israeli prime minister as well, especially since he has also been associated with several other fraud, bribery and corruption cases, Haaretz reported.

There are several cases implicating Benjamin Netanyahu and people in his inner circle.

The prime minister is being charged with illegally accepting gifts including cigars and champagne from wealthy clients. He is also being charged with illicitly making a deal with the publisher of an Israeli Paper, the Yedioth Ahronoth, to receive favorable coverage in exchange for sabotaging the commercial activity of the paper's competitor: Israel Hayom.

But perhaps the most shocking allegations concern Netanyahu's chief of staff, David Sharan, who is being charged with corruption in the purchase of submarines from ThyssenKrupp. Netanyahu's middleman is being charged with fraud, breach of trust, conspiracy and accepting bribes in the purchase of $2 billion worth of submarines and naval patrol craft.