Pre-Referendum Campaigning Kicks Off in Iraqi Kurdistan

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The official campaigning period with regard to the referendum on Iraqi Kurdistan's independence from Iraq begun earlier on Tuesday and would last 18 days, local media reported.
The referendum will consist the "yes" or "no" question: "Do you want the Kurdistan Region and the Kurdistani areas outside the administration of the Region to become an independent state?"
The referendum is scheduled for September 25. Iraq and the United States both consider the process to be moving too fast, without dialogue between Erbil (the capital city of Iraqi Kurdistan) and Baghdad. Over 5 million people are eligible to vote, the news outlet added, citing the Commissions' data.
