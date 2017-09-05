Convoy With Daesh Families Stuck in Syrian Desert for 7th Day - Coalition

According to a press release issued by Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve, Daesh fighters and their families are spending the seventh day in the Syrian desert.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Daesh fighters and their families are spending the seventh day in the Syrian desert east of As Sukhnah, Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve said in a press release on Tuesday.

"Today is the seventh day ISIS [Daesh] fighters and their families have spent with a bus convoy now stalled in the Syrian Desert east of As Sukhnah," the release stated.

The release noted that the coalition and Iraqi forces were not part of the agreement between Hezbollah and the Syrian government to allow the fighters to travel to the Syria-Iraq border.

The coalition has allowed food and water deliveries to reach the convoy but will take action against Daesh wherever possible without harming noncombatants, the release added.

The coalition also said that six of the original 17 buses in the convoy have returned back into territory controlled by Syria.