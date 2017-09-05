Register
12:34 GMT +305 September 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Syrian army troops (File)

    Situation in Syria Favorable for Assad Troops - Putin

    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    2017 BRICS Summit in Xiamen (33)
    0 15 0 0

    Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that the current situation in the Syrian civil war, particularly in Deir ez-Zor, is favourable for the Assad government, but it is too early to speak about the defeat of the Daesh terrorist group.

    XIAMEN (China), (Sputnik) — The situation in the ongoing Syrian civil war is evolving in a manner favorable to Damascus, but it is too early to speak about the defeat of terrorism, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday.

    "As for the situation in Syria and the military operations in the country, the situation is developing in quite a favorable way for the government troops… Can we say that the Islamic State [Daesh], the Nusra front [terrorist groups outlawed in Russia] and other terrorist organizations have been defeated? Maybe it is too early to speak about it. But it is fact that the situation is changing. I hope that the partners would be in Raqqa before the end of the operation," Putin said.

    On Monday the Russian Defense Ministry announced that the Syrian government forces had driven Daesh terrorists out of key positions on the Palmyra-Deir ez-Zor highway. 

    "Deir ez-Zor is not a political, but a military stronghold of all the radical opposition [in Syria]. The radical opposition in the bad sense of the word, the opposition related to the IS. As soon as the operation in Deir ez-Zor is finished, it will mean that the terrorists have faced a major defeat and the government troops and the government of [Syrian President Bashar] Assad have made significant gains," the Russian leader told reporters at the press conference after the BRICS summit.

    Russian frigate Admiral Essen launches Kalibr cruise missiles at ISIS facilities (the Islamic State international terrorist organization banned in Russia) near Palmyra
    © Photo: Ministry of defence of the Russian Federation
    Russian Black Sea Fleet Frigate Strikes Daesh Targets in Syria With Kalibr Cruise Missiles - MoD

    Putin added that the BRICS member states to a varying degree are ready to make their contribution to the improvement of the humanitarian situation in the crisis-torn Syria.

    "In regards to terrorism in general, it is a complicated world's problem that is related not only to Syria, but also to a number of other countries in the region, and not only in the region. The main problem in this context is that the radical groups are fueled due to the poverty and low level of education, which are fertile ground radicalism and terrorism. That's why we are gathering at such events like the BRICS summit and G20, to solve these global problems among other issues," the Russian president told reporters after the BRICS summit.

    "We should make a yet another step in order to strengthen the ceasefire regime, to strengthen the de-escalation zones and to ensure a political process. Against the backdrop of this political process [it is necessary] to start recovering the economy. It is a major task and the Syrian authorities would face difficulties to cope with these issues without the international support… During the talks at this summit both on the sidelines and on the bilateral meetings… almost all my colleagues agree with this fact and are ready to contribute to the improvement of a humanitarian situation in Syria to a varying degree," Putin added.

    September 4, 2017. Russian President Vladimir Putin during a meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, left, on the sidelines of the BRICS summit
    © Sputnik/ Michael Klimentyev
    Putin Thanks Egypt for Cooperating With Russia in Settling Mideast Conflicts

    The Syrian army supported by the Russian Aerospace Forces has been advancing toward Deir ez-Zor from three directions as part of the campaign to free the city launched in August.

    Deir ez-Zor, located on the shores of the Euphrates River to the northeast of Damascus, and a military airfield near the city have been besieged by Daesh for over three years, with food and ammunition only being delivered by air, while helicopters from the city of Qamishli have been evacuating the wounded and delivering essential supplies to the city's population.

    The lifting of the siege of Deir ez-Zor will lead to the complete defeat of the most combat-effective formations of the Daesh terrorist group in Syria, the chief of the Russian General Staff's Main Operational Directorate said earlier.

    Topic:
    2017 BRICS Summit in Xiamen (33)
    Tags:
    G20, BRICS, Al-Nusra Front, Daesh, Syrian Armed Forces, Vladimir Putin, Bashar al-Assad, Raqqa, Deir Ez-Zor, Syria, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Empowering Women: Stunning Ladies of the Mrs. Universe Pageant Finale
    Empowering Women: Stunning Ladies of the Mrs. Universe Pageant Finale
    Maze of EU Accession
    Maze of EU Accession
    European States Hit Hardest by Islamist Terrorists
    Islamist Terrorists Hit European States Hardest

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok