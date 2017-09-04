Prominent Azerbaijanis Allegedly Laundered $2.9Bln Through 4 UK Companies

Several companies linked to members of the Azerbaijani government appear to have run $2.9 billion through four UK companies in 2012-2014.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Companies linked to members of the Azerbaijani government and its largest bank appear to have run $2.9 billion through four UK companies in 2012-2014 to pay for lobbying and some services, the Guardian newspaper reported on Monday.

Four UK companies, Hilux Services, Polux Management, Metastar Invest and LCM Alliance were used to process the money, the news outlet said, citing leaked confidential banking records.

Two of the firms were registered in Scotland as Scottish limited partnerships (SLPs), which used to allow companies to keep their operations relatively opaque. Until June, SLPs had not been required by law to disclose identities of their beneficial owners.

The money was reportedly used to pay for luxury service and to remunerate lobbyists, including some former members of the Council of Europe’s Parliamentary Assembly.

According to the newspaper, the provenance of the funds is not completely clear. Some transactions appeared to link this scheme to the one that was active in Russia in 2010-2014, in which some $20 billion were reportedly funnelled out of the country.