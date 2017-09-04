Coalition Reports SDF Liberate Great Mosque of Raqqa From Daesh

The Syrian Democratic Forces liberate the Great Mosque of Raqqa built in the 8th century, the oldest mosque in the city from the Daesh terrorist group.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) managed to liberate the Great Mosque of Raqqa from the Daesh terror group, outlawed in numerous countries, the Combined Joint Task Force of the Operation Inherent Resolve said on Monday in a statement.

"The Coalition congratulates the Syrian Democratic Forces on the successful clearance of the Great Mosque of Raqqah [Raqqa], Sept. 2. The seizure of the Old City and especially the Great Mosque is a milestone in the ongoing battle to defeat ISIS in Raqqah and all from Syria," the statement said.

#Map. The approximate situation in #Raqqa city as of September 4th. Over half the city is now under SDF control

​The SDF and the Syrian Arab Coalition are said to have evacuated thousands of civilians and minimized the damage to the city’s infrastructure, including the Great Mosque.

​Raqqa has been controlled by Daesh since 2013. In June, the SDF, supported by an international coalition led by the United States, started an operation aimed at the liberation of the city. Raqqa’s Old City was liberated from Daesh last week.

The Great Mosque of Raqqa was built in the 8th century under the reign of Al-Mansur, the second Caliph of the Abbasid Caliphate. It is the oldest mosque in Raqqa.