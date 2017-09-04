US-Led Coalition Airstrikes Killed 11 Civilians in Syria's Raqqa - Russian MoD

The Russian Defense Ministry has reported about the civilian casualties in the US-led coalition's airstrikes in Syria.

US-led coalition's airstrikes have killed at least 11 civilians in Syria's city of Raqqa over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

Some of those wounded in the coalition's airstrikes are in a critical condition, thus, the death toll could rise, the ministry said.

"At least 11 civilians have been killed and several others injured over the past 24 hours as a result of a strike carried out by the Air Forces of the coalition headed by the US on areas controlled by Daesh in Raqqa."

The Russian Defense Ministry, as well as Damascus and Syrian state media have repeatedly informed about casualties in the coalition's airstrikes in Syria.

The Syrian Foreign Ministry has repeatedly called on the United Nations to condemn the US-led coalition's deadly airstrikes in the war-torn country as they had not been approved neither by Syrian legitimate authorities nor the UN.

The coalition's aerial operation to free Raqqa, which had been controlled by Daesh terrorists since 2013, has repeatedly resulted in casualties among civilians, according to media reports. The Raqqa operation supported by the coalition is conducted on the group by Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) opposition fighters.

Civilians in Raqqa are increasingly facing deadly risks as the bombardment by forces seeking to liberate the city from Daesh terror group has intensified as the operation nears its end. As of today about 20,000 innocent civilians remain trapped in the besieged city, many of whom are looking for any opportunity to flee the warzone.

UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura said last Friday that Raqqa may be liberated by the end of October.