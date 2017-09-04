Houthis Decide to Arrest Former Yemeni President Saleh, End Alliance

Yemeni Houthi militants reportedly decided to terminate its alliance with the General People's Congress party and to arrest its leader former President Ali Abdullah Saleh.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Yemeni Houthi militia has decided to arrest former President Ali Abdullah Saleh and transfer him to the city of Saada on Monday, local media reported citing a Yemeni source.

The Al Arabiya broadcaster reported that the militia has decided to end its alliance with the General People's Congress party headed by Saleh.

On August 27, four people died and several more were injured in a clash between supporters of the former president and members of the Houthi movement in Yemen's capital of Sana.

Yemen has been engulfed in a violent conflict between the government headed by Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi and the Houthi movement, backed by troops loyal to former President Ali Abdullah Saleh. The government receives air and land support from the Saudis. The Houthis routinely respond with rocket attacks at the Saudi border.