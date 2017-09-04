Over 400 Civilians Return to Syria’s Aleppo Province – Russian Defense Ministry

The Russian Defense Ministry reports that more than 400 civilians returned to their houses in Syria's Aleppo.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – More than 400 civilians returned to their homes in the Syrian Aleppo province on Sunday, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement Monday.

"Over 400 civilians returned to their houses in different settlements of Aleppo province on September 3, 2017," the statement said.

The statement specified that that the civilians’ return became possible due to the arrangements, brokered by the Russian Center for Syrian reconciliation.

Syria has been in the state of civil war for six years, with government forces fighting against both Syrian opposition groups who strive to overthrow President Bashar Assad, and numerous extremist and terrorist groups such as Daesh and Jabhat Fatah al Sham.

The city of Aleppo, which had long been one of the most severe battlefields as government forces struggled against opposition factions and terrorist groups, was completely liberated by Damascus troops in December 2016. Western areas of the Aleppo province are part of one of the de-escalation zones that were established in May during the talks on the Syrian settlement in the Kazakh capital of Astana.