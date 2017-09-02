At Least Seven Killed in Power Station Bombing North of Iraqi Capital

Four attackers have carried out a bombing at a power station in the Iraqi city of Samarra, leaving at least seven employees dead and 12 others injured, local media reported Saturday, citing Iraqi officials.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Three to four individuals stormed into the energy facility north of Baghdad, opening gunfire on the security guards before blowing up suicide belts they were wearing in several areas of the power station, the Rudaw news outlet reported.

The attack took place around 2 a.m. local time on Saturday [23:00 GMT on Friday], the news outlet added.

© AP Photo/ Felipe Dana Russian Rights Commissioner Wants UN to Help Evacuate Women, Kids From Mosul

No extremist group has yet claimed responsibility for the bombing, but Daesh (outlawed in Russia) terrorist group, which has been active in the region for several years now, has repeatedly carried out similar attacks.

Iraq has been facing the period of instability since the 2003 invasion of the US-led coalition that resulted in the overthrow of then-President Saddam Hussein. The new wave of violence erupted in Iraq after the 2014 offensive of Daesh, which seized large territories in northern and western parts of the country. The Iraqi government troops managed to recapture most territories, including the second biggest city of Mosul.