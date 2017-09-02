Register
19:24 GMT +302 September 2017
Live
    Search
    Iraqi police

    At Least Seven Killed in Power Station Bombing North of Iraqi Capital

    © AP Photo/ Hadi Mizban
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 19 0 0

    Four attackers have carried out a bombing at a power station in the Iraqi city of Samarra, leaving at least seven employees dead and 12 others injured, local media reported Saturday, citing Iraqi officials.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Three to four individuals stormed into the energy facility north of Baghdad, opening gunfire on the security guards before blowing up suicide belts they were wearing in several areas of the power station, the Rudaw news outlet reported.

    The attack took place around 2 a.m. local time on Saturday [23:00 GMT on Friday], the news outlet added.

    Displaced women queue to receive food after arriving in the Hassan Sham camp, east of Mosul, Iraq, Friday, Nov. 4, 2016
    © AP Photo/ Felipe Dana
    Russian Rights Commissioner Wants UN to Help Evacuate Women, Kids From Mosul
    No extremist group has yet claimed responsibility for the bombing, but Daesh (outlawed in Russia) terrorist group, which has been active in the region for several years now, has repeatedly carried out similar attacks.

    Iraq has been facing the period of instability since the 2003 invasion of the US-led coalition that resulted in the overthrow of then-President Saddam Hussein. The new wave of violence erupted in Iraq after the 2014 offensive of Daesh, which seized large territories in northern and western parts of the country. The Iraqi government troops managed to recapture most territories, including the second biggest city of Mosul.

    Related:

    Russian Energy Minister, Iraqi Oil Minister Discuss OPEC-Non-OPEC Cooperation
    Iraqi Fighters Celebrate Liberation of Tal Afar, Return Home
    US-Led Coalition Conducts 8 Strikes Near Iraqi City of Tal Afar - Task Force
    Tags:
    power stations, Daesh, Samarra, Baghdad, Iraq
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Far Eastern Enigma: Sights and People of the North Korean Capital
    Far Eastern Enigma: Sights and People of the North Korean Capital
    Greek Approach
    Greek Approach
    European States Hit Hardest by Islamist Terrorists
    Islamist Terrorists Hit European States Hardest

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok