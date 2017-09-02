Register
02 September 2017
    SU-35

    WATCH: Russian Jets Crush Daesh Targets Near Deir ez-Zor

    © Photo: JSC Sukhoi Company
    Middle East
    0 20920

    The Russian Defense Ministry on Saturday released the footage of Daesh (outlawed in Russia) targets being destroyed by the Russian jets' airstrikes in the vicinity of Deir ez-Zor, a besieged city in eastern Syria that the government forces are striving to liberate.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The footage opens by showing the Russian Su-34 airplanes destroying a large Daesh convoy of 12 trucks carrying ammo, fuel and weapon on the Deir Ez-Zor – Rasafa road section, according to the ministry.

    The video also shows the airstrikes of the Russian Su-35 Flanker-E multirole fighters at the approaches to the besieged government-held Deir ez-Zor, which had destroyed various military equipment of the militants, including tanks, ammunition storage, anti-aircraft weapons and mortars.

    "The SAA group supported by the Russian Aerospace Forces continues offensive to liberate the besieged city of Deir Ez-Zor," the ministry said in a statement supporting the footage.

    The Syrian army is currently focused on lifting the siege of Deir ez-Zor. The Russian military said in August that ending the siege of Deir ez-Zor would mark the defeat of the bulk of Daesh terrorists and the liquidation of their last stronghold on the Syrian soil.

    The civil war between the Syrian government forces and various opposition and terror groups has been raging in the country since 2011. Russia has been supporting the forces of Syria's President Bashar Assad in their fight against terrorism. Russia, alongside Turkey and Iran, is also a guarantor of the Syrian ceasefire regime.

    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
