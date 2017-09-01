US-Led Coalition Cannot Confirm Reports of Raqqa's Old Town Liberation

The US-led coalition is unable to confirm media reports that Raqqa's Old Town has been liberated from Daesh terrorists (banned in Russia), Operation Inherent Resolve spokesperson told Sputnik on Friday.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The news comes after the AFP news agency reported that US-backed forces have seized Raqqa's Old Town from Daesh.

"We cannot confirm these reports at this time. The SDF [Syrian Democratic Forces] are making great progress around the city center and throughout Raqqah and gain more ground every day," the spokesperson said.

Map of the battle of Raqqa, 31.08.2017 pic.twitter.com/LArJaTSKWO — Gargari (@Gargaristan) August 31, 2017

Raqqa is currently in an epicenter of fierce battles between Daesh that has controlled the city since 2013 and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). The SDF supported by the US-led coalition have begun an operation to liberate the city from the terrorists.

Civilians in Raqqa are increasingly facing deadly risks as the bombardment by forces seeking to liberate the city from Daesh terror group (outlawed in Russia) intensifies. As of today about 20,000 innocent civilians remain trapped in the besieged city, many of whom are looking for any opportunity to flee the warzone.

Video of the damage in the city of #Raqqa. The destruction of some

districts is similar to that of the old town of #Mosul. #Syria pic.twitter.com/rLCEQsiYCB — InfosWars 🇫🇷 (@lnfosWars3) August 25, 2017

UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura said on Friday that Raqqa may be liberated by the end of October.