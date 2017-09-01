School Bus Crash Kills 12, Injures 33 in Southwestern Iran

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – According to Tasnim News Agency, the bus was carrying the children from Iran's Hormozgan province to Shiraz, the capital city of Fars province, when it went off the road nearly 105 miles south of the city early in the morning.
A total of 45 junior school students were on board the bus. The children had been headed to Shiraz to attend a students' conference.
Local media said that a preliminary investigation into the cause of the crash indicated the driver might have fallen asleep at the wheel.
