Strike by Strike: Russian Jets Destroy Hundreds of Terrorist Targets in Syria

The Russian Aerospace Forces have eliminated more than 900 buildings, vehicles and other targets associated with international terrorist groups in Syria in the past week, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.

The infographics published at the Russian Defense Ministry's website also revealed that the last seven days have seen over 350 sorties by Russian warplanes in Syria.

Additionally, more than 400 terrorist targets in Syria were detected by Russian unmanned aerial vehicles, which made at least 130 reconnaissance flights, according to the infographics.

Ministry of defence of the Russian Federation Russian Aerospace Forces Learnt 'New Methods of Striking Targets on the Ground' in Syria

Late last month, Col. Gen. Sergei Rudskoy, chief of the Russian General Staff's Main Operational Directorate, said that the Russian Aerospace Forces launched more than 2,500 strikes in Syria so far, killing up to 800 terrorists.

One highlight of the bombardment campaign was when the Russian Aerospace Forces destroyed a large terrorist convoy that had been heading towards the currently besieged Syrian enclave of Deir ez-Zor, which is surrounded by Daesh terrorist fighters.

Syrian government forces have started implementing new combat methods against terror groups, Rudskoy added, recalling that the Syrian military, supported by Russian jets, had carried out a unique troop landing operation behind the defense lines of Daesh.

© Sputnik/ Dmitriy Vinogradov Russian pilots prepared to board the SU-30 attack plane to take off from the Hmeymim aerodrome in Syria. File photo

Syria has been mired in civil war since March 2011, with government forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar Assad fighting numerous opposition factions and extremist groups operating in the country, including Daesh.

Since September 30, 2015, Russia has been conducting an aerial campaign against terrorists in Syria at Assad's request.

© Sputnik/ Dmitriy Vinogradov Russia's Su-24 bomber lands at the Hmeymim air base in Latakia, Syria. File photo

In March 2016, Putin ordered the pullout of the bulk of the Russian contingent in Syria as the campaign's objectives had broadly been completed.

Following Putin's announcement of the withdrawal, Moscow said that some Russian military personnel would remain at the Hmeymim air base as well as the naval facility at Tartus to observe the implementation of the ceasefire in Syria.

SAA+RuAF operation in former ISIS pocket in desert area between Palmyra-Sukhnah. pic.twitter.com/iP4wZj7uVg — Military Advisor (@miladvisor) 27 августа 2017 г.

Additionally, Russia is currently operating the Center for the Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in the country.