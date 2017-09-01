Trump, Haley Seek to Break Nuclear Accord With Tehran - Iranian-American Group

President Donald Trump and his Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley are both making false accusations against Iran to justify breaking the nuclear agreement that Tehran is honoring, the National Iranian American Council (NIAC) said in a statement.

© REUTERS/ Carlos Barria Russia Trying to Convince US to Continue Implementing Iran Nuclear Deal

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — "Trump has violated the JCPOA [Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action] and continues to hold the fate of the accord in doubt by threatening to withhold a congressionally mandated certification of Iran’s compliance in mid-October," NIAC Policy Director Jamal Abdi said in the statement on Thursday.

The NIAC noted that the International Atomic Energy Authority (IAEA) had confirmed Iran was still complying with the nuclear agreement.

"[T]he evidence is mounting that the US is trying to unilaterally withdrawal from the JCPOA. There appears to be little other way to explain Ambassador Nikki Haley’s efforts to stir up controversy in the media over IAEA inspections of non-nuclear military sites in Iran," the NIAC statement said.

Haley had reportedly abstained from presenting any evidence to justify such inspections at her meeting with the IAEA in Vienna, the statement added.