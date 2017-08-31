US Threat to Bomb Evacuation Convoy 'Attempt to Regain Lost Initiative in Syria'

US officials have blasted a Hezbollah-brokered deal allowing for the evacuation of Daesh fighters and their families from the Syrian-Lebanese border to eastern Syria. Speaking to Sputnik, political scientist Dmitri Yevstafeev said that Washington's reaction was understandable, since it is now trying to regain the initiative in the war-torn country.

On Wednesday, US presidential envoy to the US-led anti-Daesh coalition Brett McGurk blasted a deal between forces allied to Damascus and Daesh militants involving the busing of the terrorists and their families from western Qalamoun, along the border with Lebanon, to the province of Deir ez Zor in eastern Syria in exchange for information about Lebanese soldiers kidnapped by the terrorists in 2014.

"Irreconcilable #ISIS terrorists should be killed on the battlefield, not bused across #Syria to the Iraqi border without #Iraq's consent," McGurk wrote on his Twitter page. "Our @coalition will help ensure that these terrorists can never enter #Iraq or escape from what remains of their dwindling 'caliphate,'" he added.

Later Wednesday, US-led coalition forces spokesman Ryan Dillon confirmed that US air power had struck and cratered a road along the convoy's route, leaving militants and their families stuck in a desert area in Deir ez Zor province. US officials also issued statements hitting out at Russia and Damascus, claiming that the countries "words [about fighting against terrorism] ring hollow when they cut deals and allow terrorists to transit territory under their control."

Earlier this week, 308 militants and 331 members of their families began their journey by bus from the Syria-Lebanon border to the jihadist-controlled town of Abu Kamal in Deir ez Zor. In addition to clearing the border area, the deal, reached over the weekend, required Daesh to provide information about the kidnapped Lebanese troops, as well as information about missing Hezbollah fighters. The Lebanese side has received the bodies of eight soldiers; their identities are presently being confirmed by DNA analysis.

Hezbollah, the Lebanese army and the Syrian army launched an operation to clear the border area between Syria and Lebanon of terrorists earlier this month, clearing dozens of square kilometers and clinching the jihadists in several pockets. The deal made over the weekend provided for the withdrawal of the remaining terrorists and their families from the border area to eastern Syria.

Asked for comment on the US response to the evacuation deal, political scientist and Syria expert Dmitri Yevstafeev suggested that US consternation had nothing to do with fighting terrorism. Rather, he said, it was an attempt to regain the initiative in the war-torn country.

"Our American partners understand that they have run out of time to seize the initiative in Syria, hence the need to attach themselves to some small issue and break the positive trends regarding the situation in this country," Yevstafeev said.

"[They're hoping to] latch on to any event, whoever it might involve, to regain the initiative, at least formally," the observer added.

"They've said that they reserve the right to bomb the column passing through territory controlled by Bashar Assad's troops in order to provoke, for instance, a reaction by the Russian air defenses in the country. Therefore, this is an attempt at a petty and cheap provocation. And this reflects the strategic situation: the Americans have lost in Syria," Yevstafeev stressed.

According to the expert, the deal between the Lebanese army and Hezbollah on the one hand and the terrorists on the other was a strategic move, with Western Qalamoun being a crucially important territory for all parties. "The Qalamoun area is valuable because it can be used to press not only on Syria, but also Lebanon, and, by controlling militant activity, to create additional tensions there. In eastern Syria, including Deir ez Zore, these militants will have little influence."

"Therefore, from the strategic, and the humanitarian points of view, the actions of Bashar Assad's allies are absolutely justified," Evstafiev concluded.