Turkish Prosecutors Say Explosion in Izmir Province Caused by Homemade Bomb

The Prosecutor's Office in the western Turkish province of Izmir said in a statement on Thursday that the recent explosion that targeted a prison service vehicle had been caused by a homemade bomb.

ANKARA (Sputnik) — The explosion in Izmir province occurred on Thursday when a prison service vehicle was driving by a garbage container laden with explosives. According to media reports, at least seven people were injured in the incident.

"Seven people were injured as a result of the explosion of a homemade explosive device planted in a waste container during the journey of a prison bus of the Buca district penitentiary," the statement said.

The statement added that six of the victims had already been released from hospital.

Turkey has been hit by dozens of terrorist attacks carried out by the Daesh terror group (banned in Russia) and the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), a designated terrorist group in Turkey.