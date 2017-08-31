Register
15:03 GMT +331 August 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    In this photo taken on Tuesday May 23, 2017, provided by the Syrian anti-government activist group, the Hammurabi's Justice News, which has been authenticated based on its contents and other AP reporting, shows a U.S.-backed anti-government Syrian fighter form Maghaweer al-Thawra stands on a vehicle with heavy automatic machine gun, left, next of an American soldier who also stands on his armored vehicle, right, as they take their position at the Syrian-Iraqi crossing border point of Tanf, south Syria

    US-Backed Rebels Sell Guns to Daesh - Former Security Head of Base in Syria

    © AP Photo/ Hammurabi's Justice News
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    181209

    Former security head of the Syrian sector of the base said that militants trained at the US base of At Tanf near the border between Syria and Iraq sell US munitions to the Daesh terrorist group.

    DAMASCUS (Sputnik) Militants trained at the US base of At Tanf near the border between Syria and Iraq sell US munitions to the Daesh terrorist group (outlawed in both the United States and Russia), former security head of the Syrian sector of the base told Sputnik, adding that Washington was made aware of the situation.

    "Hidden support was provided by selling weapons to the Daesh. When we found out about this, we told the Americans about it. However they started to support the commander they placed above us [Mugannat Attalia, the leader of Mahavir as-Saura group] even more. [Militants] sold US-made weapons, vehicles, antitank grenade launchers, M-16 rifles, a large number of them. After the United States carried out the latest revision, they found that 4,700 rifles were missing," Muhammad Assalam said.

    Hezbollah fighter looks toward Syria while standing in the fields of the Lebanese border village of Brital, Lebanon. (File)
    © AP Photo/ Bassem Mroue
    US-Led Coalition Denies Strikes on Daesh Convoy on Syria-Lebanon Border
    He noted that the US forces do not provide any humanitarian help to the Syrian civilians even though the refugee camps are located near the At Tanf base.

    "There is absolutely no humanitarian and medical help," Assalam said.

    The interlocutor also pointed out that some Syrians stationed at the US base are willing to fight the Daesh, while others are ready to fight against the Syrian government forces at the US request.

    "[The US forces] asked Syrians to fight against the Syrian army, but decent people refused saying that the group was formed to battle Daesh and not the army. That is why a part of the group from Deir ez-Zur were sent to the base in Shaddadi to fight the Daesh and then, perhaps, to conduct combat operations against government forces," Assalam said.

    Mahavir as-Saura was formed as part of the Free Syrian Army (FSA), Syria's major opposition force, in December 2016 with the help of financial support from the United States. The militants underwent military training in Jordan supervised by specialists from the US-led coalition against the Daesh terrorist group. The majority of Mahavir as-Saura's activities took place in southern Syria.

    Related:

    US General Beats Afghan War Drums, Promises to ‘Annihilate’ Daesh
    US Forces Create Base Near Besieged Tal Afar to Launch Op Against Daesh
    US-Led Coalition Conduct 20 Strikes Against Daesh in Raqqa, Syria
    Boy Claiming Father is US Soldier Threatens Trump in Daesh Propaganda Video
    Tags:
    munitions, weapons, Daesh, Free Syrian Army (FSA), Syria, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    'Monster Trucks' at Moscow Off-Road Show Exhibition
    'Monster Trucks' at Moscow Off-Road Show Exhibition
    Fear Sees Danger Everywhere
    Fear Sees Danger Everywhere
    European States Hit Hardest by Islamist Terrorists
    Islamist Terrorists Hit European States Hardest

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok