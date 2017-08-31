At Least 6 People Injured After Explosion in Turkey's Izmir Province

According to media reports, at least six people were injured in Turkey's western Izmir province after an explosion.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – At least six people were injured in Turkey's western Izmir province after an explosion went off in a garbage container as a prison service vehicle was driving by, local media reported Thursday.

​According to the Haberturk newspaper, the incident took place in the Buca district.

​Ambulance and police have been reportedly sent to the scene.