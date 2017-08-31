At Least 6 People Injured After Explosion in Turkey's Izmir Province

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – At least six people were injured in Turkey's western Izmir province after an explosion went off in a garbage container as a prison service vehicle was driving by, local media reported Thursday.
According to the Haberturk newspaper, the incident took place in the Buca district.
Ambulance and police have been reportedly sent to the scene.
