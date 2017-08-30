WATCH Daesh Prison Full of Torture Devices, Drugs Uncovered in Iraqi Tal Afar

The Iraqi federal police discovered a Daesh prison full of torture devices and narcotic substances in a suburb of the liberated city of Tal Afar on August 28.

Iraqi forces have found a Daesh facility where terrorists tortured innocent civilians and imprisoned servicemen, the chief of the police, General Rayad Shaker Jawdat, said during a press conference.

According to Jawdat, "There are cells and torture rooms inside the prison where civilians were held hostage and tortured. There were also a large number of medicines and narcotic substances found there."

Media representatives received from the Iraqi federal police a video depicting the prison with huge iron locks, handcuffs, hooks, drugs and video cameras for monitoring prisoners.

This is not the first time Iraqi forces have found Daesh prisons used to torture civilians and captured soldiers.

© AP Photo/ Alice Martins Children of Mosul in N Iraq Tortured to Death by Barbaric Daesh Terrorists

The police have also repeatedly found drugs in Daesh facilities. Narcotic substances are often used by suicide bombers to blunt their consciousness and pain before performing a terrorist attack.

The Iraqi federal police announced the end of the military operation to liberate the city of Tal Far on August 26.

Tal Afar is a strategically important city, as it is located 63 kilometers to the west of Mosul and 52 km to the east of Sinjar; it is not far from the border with Syria.

The city has been under Daesh control since mid-2014, when the terrorists captured the town. Before the seizure, it was home to 750,000 people.