Register
23:57 GMT +330 August 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    The area of the humanitarian corridor in Aleppo, Syria

    UN Backs Russian Plan on Humanitarian Aid Delivery to Syria De-Escalation Areas

    © Sputnik/ Michael Alaeddin
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 13031

    The UN strongly supports Russian initiative aimed at delivering humanitarian aid in de-escalation zones in Syria, as it confirmed by the UN envoy.

    UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) — The United Nations supports the initiative by Russia and stands ready to continue delivering humanitarian aid in de-escalation zones in Syria in accordance with the Russian plan, UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Stephen O’Brien told the UN Security Council on Wednesday.

    "I would like to reiterate our impartial appreciation to the Russian Federation and voice our support to their initiative presented in this Council on the ninth of August to scale up humanitarian operations in de-escalation areas," O’Brien said. "We assure that the United Nations and its humanitarian partners have been actively working of preparedness planning and remain committed to scale up operations."

    Russian military officers from the Defense Ministry's Syrian reconciliation center provided the settlement of Jabah in the southwestern province of Quneitra, including in the war-torn country's de-escalation zones, with humanitarian aid, a Sputnik correspondent reported Sunday.
    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Alaeddin
    Russian Army Provides Civilians in Syria’s Quneitra With Humanitarian Aid
    O’Brien also said facilitation letters are regularly issued for the programs in government-controlled areas, but that is not the case for the cross-line areas.

    The promise of delivering humanitarian aid to the established de-escalation zones was an essential condition for the opposition adopting the ceasefire. Russia has promised to act as a guarantor for the delivery of humanitarian aid.

    The original agreement on establishing four de-escalation zones was reached during the talks on Syrian reconciliation in Astana in May. The four zones are in the province of Idlib and neighboring districts of Latakia, Aleppo and Homs, in the north of Homs, in southern Quneitra and Daraa provinces and in eastern Ghouta.

    Related:

    Syria's Homs Receives 200 Tonnes of UN Humanitarian Aid - Russian MoD
    Moscow Says Safe Zones in Syria Facilitate Delivery of Humanitarian Aid
    Russian Army Provides Civilians in Syria’s Quneitra With Humanitarian Aid
    Russia Brings 1.5 Tonnes of Humanitarian Aid to Syria - Reconciliation Centre
    Tags:
    humanitarian aid, UN Security Council, United Nations, Stephen O’Brien, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    'Monster Trucks' at Moscow Off-Road Show Exhibition
    'Monster Trucks' at Moscow Off-Road Show Exhibition
    Fear Sees Danger Everywhere
    Fear Sees Danger Everywhere
    European States Hit Hardest by Islamist Terrorists
    Islamist Terrorists Hit European States Hardest

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok