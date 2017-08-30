US-Led Coalition Denies Strikes on Daesh Convoy on Syria-Lebanon Border

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US-led coalition did not strike a Daesh terrorist group convoy fleeing Lebanon but did strike the road upon which they were traveling along with individual vehicles and fighters, Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve said in a press release.
"The Coalition has not struck the convoy. In accordance with the law of armed conflict, the Coalition cratered the road heading east between Hamaymah and Abul Kamal to prevent the further transport of ISIS [Daesh] fighters to the border area of our Iraqi partners and struck individual vehicles and fighters that were clearly identified as ISIS," the release said.
The coalition said it is not aparty to any agreement between Lebanon's Hezbollah, Damascus and Daesh.
Hezbollah, along with the Syrian army, has been conducting operations against Daesh on the Syrian side of the border. The operation resulted in significant advance of Lebanese and Syrian troops in the region and severe losses of Daesh.
On Sunday, the Syrian army and Hezbollah Shiite fighters announced that they had completely freed the Syrian mountainous region of western Qalamoun on the border with Lebanon from Daesh.
