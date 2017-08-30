Iraqi Troops Seize Half of Last Daesh-Controlled Area Near Tal Afar

The Iraqi government forces have seized a half of the territory that is the last shelter for Daesh (outlawed in Russia), local media reported, citing an Iraqi commander.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Iraqi government forces have taken control of 50 percent of an area near Tal Afar serving as the last shelter of Daesh (outlawed in Russia) terrorist group near the city, local media reported, citing an Iraqi commander, on Wednesday.

According to the Iraqi News outlet, government troops have continued advancing toward the center of Ayyadiya, a district northwest of Tal Afar, in order to completely seize the area around the city.

On August 27, operation commander Lt. Gen. Abdul Amir Rashid Yaralla said that Iraqi government forces supported by local militias had liberated all neighborhoods of Tal Afar.