Syrian Army Advances on Border With Jordan, Further Kicks al-Nusra Front Out

The Syrian army has advanced in the area on the border with Jordan, further driving al-Nusra Front terrorists out, according to a local Sputnik source.

BEIRUT (Sputnik) – Syrian government forces and their allies have advanced in the area on the border with Jordan, gaining control over five checkpoints previously seized by Jabhat Fatah al Sham terrorist group previously known as al-Nusra Front, a Syrian military source told Sputnik Wednesday.

"The Syrian army has regained control over checkpoints on the border with Jordan," the source said.

According to the source, this was made possible by Syrian forces successfully fighting off al-Nusra Front militants in the border zone. The militants were left with losses and many were forced to abandon their positions.

The Syrian government forces have been recently conducting several operations to regain control of the country's border areas to prevent terrorists' from getting supplies and reinforcements from the territories of other countries.

Syria has been in the grip of a civil war for over six years. Government forces have been fighting against Syrian opposition groups who strive to overthrow President Bashar Assad, as well as numerous extremist and terrorist groups, such as al-Nusra Front and Daesh.