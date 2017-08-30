At Least 2 Killed in Blast Near Afghan MP's House in Jalalabad - Reports

At least two people were killed in Afghanistan after a suicide attacker set off an explosion near the residence of an Afghan parliamentarian, the Tolo news broadcaster said.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — At least two people were killed in an explosion near the residence of an Afghan parliamentarian in the country's eastern Nangarhar province on Wednesday, media reported, citing local authorities.

According to the broadcaster, citing the province's governor, a suicide attacker set off an explosion outside Zahir Qadir's house in the city of Jalalabad. Two of the lawmaker's bodyguards were killed in the blast, and another suicide attacker was reportedly shot by more bodyguards.

The nearby area has been cordoned off, the broadcaster said.

The incident took place a day after a blast occurred near the US embassy in the Kabul's diplomatic quarter, killing at least five people. The Taliban terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Previously the Taliban vowed to continue 'jihad' as a response to the new US strategy in Afghanistan, which has been also widely criticized by the country's former president Hamid Karzai. He noted that the Trump's decision might lead to more bloodshed.