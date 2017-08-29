Syrian Army Flushing Terrorists Out of Damascus Suburb (VIDEO)

The Syrian Army is wrapping up an operation to drive al-Nusra Front terrorists out of areas just east of the capital, Damascus. This is the only remaining militant group in the area that has kept fighting since the Failak al Rahman faction signed a Russian-mediated peace agreement with the government.

The remaining terrorists are holed up in the Jobar and Ayn Terma districts adjoining the Syrian capital.

“The army is tightening the noose around the terrorists and is using intelligence to destroy tunnels used by the militants,” a source in the Syrian Army told Sputnik.

He added that the government forces had destroyed one such tunnel between Jobar and Ayt Tarma, which the terrorists used to get supplies.

© AP Photo/ Syrian Central Military Media Syrian Army, Hezbollah Fully Free Syria-Lebanon Border Area From Daesh - Source

“Massive artillery fire is forcing the militants to retreat to less fortified positions leaving their weapons behind. They were also forced to engage our troops both inside buildings and underground tunnels,” the source continued.

The Syrian Army is now within a hair’s breadth of the high-rise buildings of Ataya.

Since 2011, Syria has been engulfed in a civil war, with government forces fighting against numerous opposition and terrorist groups, including al-Nusra Front and Daesh, banned in many countries, including Russia.

According to the UN data, nearly 6.3 million Syrians have been displaced and 4.9 million people, mostly women and children, have been forced to seek refuge since the start of the violent conflict almost six years ago.