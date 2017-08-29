UAE FM Accuses Iran, Turkey of Attempting to Weaken Syria's Sovereignty

The United Arab Emirates' foreign minister accused the Iranian and Turkish authorities of weakening the sovereignty of Syria.

ABU DHABI (Sputnik) — Iran and Turkey have tried to weaken the sovereignty of Syria and should stop interfering in the conflict, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan said Tuesday.

"Along with the domestic political situation, the Syrian problem has arisen as a result of the intervention of external forces, in particular, Iran and Turkey have been acting to weaken the sovereignty of Syria. They must stop interfering in the conflict," Al-Nahyan said at a press conference.

Iran has been supporting Syrian President Bashar Assad since the beginning of the conflict in 2011. Iranian security and intelligence services have also been advising and supporting the Syrian government forces and Shiite militias, which is often seen as part of larger Sunni-Shiite tensions in the region.

Turkey has supported various Syrian opposition groups throughout the conflict in the country.