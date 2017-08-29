UAE FM Accuses Iran, Turkey of Attempting to Weaken Syria's Sovereignty

ABU DHABI (Sputnik) — Iran and Turkey have tried to weaken the sovereignty of Syria and should stop interfering in the conflict, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan said Tuesday.
"Along with the domestic political situation, the Syrian problem has arisen as a result of the intervention of external forces, in particular, Iran and Turkey have been acting to weaken the sovereignty of Syria. They must stop interfering in the conflict," Al-Nahyan said at a press conference.
Turkey has supported various Syrian opposition groups throughout the conflict in the country.
